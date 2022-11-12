After the death of her parents, Loriana Sasso discovers her true story thanks to a folder hidden in the garage: it had been sold

The story of Loriana Sassoa woman from Sora, was told by The messenger and in a few hours it moved the whole of Italy.

She found out she was sold by her grandmother and being the biological daughter of another mother. A mother that Loriana Sasso succeeded in to trace and to embrace again.

The discovery of Loriana Sasso

He found one in the garage of his house hidden folder with some documents. Among them, even a passport. She asked for help from a friend of hers and thanks to those papers, she was able to find her brother and biological mother.

The discovery came in 2016 when her parents have passed away and she decided to move house. While she was emptying the garage, in that house located in Frosinonefound a folder that he had never seen.

She found out she was adopted when she was only two yearsin 1972. A news that upset her and from there, the decision to trace her real family to discover her true story.

When she finally managed to find out the biological mother’s name, he contacted her and met her. She was the very woman a tell her the whole truth. She became pregnant when she was only 14 in 1970 and gave birth to her baby girl in a hospital in the former Yugoslavia.

They lived in a situation of extreme poverty and his father had left them. So her mother, Loriana Sasso’s biological grandmother, decided to sell that baby girl.

The girl was first taken into foster care by a family from Belgrade and then was permanently adopted by two parents. Those same parents with whom Loriana grew up between Ethiopia and Italy.

Today this woman tells her story and not he blames his adoptive parents, because they have looked after her with love, they have raised her without ever making her lack for anything. I am no longer by her side, but now in her life she has a new brother and has met her real mother.