Donald Trump’s statements came after his first trial session in New York, on charges of fraud by exaggerating the value of his assets and depriving him of more than a billion dollars by lying.

Trump’s statements

The district attorney is a corrupt man and he is a terrible person who drives people out of New York.

The judge arrived at court from his district minutes ago.

People say that the judge was wrong in his ruling. For example, he set the value of the Mar-a-Lago property at $18 million, but its value is one and a half billion dollars. He values ​​real estate very low.

Judge he doesn’t understand real estate.

The judge’s job is to prosecute Trump, attributing this to “respected officials” in the state of Florida, saying that they published information confirming that the judge was wrong.

This judge must change his rulings.

People are being killed in the street and nothing has happened to those who were killed but they are going after Trump.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James is a disgrace to our country, a disgrace to our country, and she was elected because she pledged to go after Trump and she knows nothing about me.

There are others, look at what’s happening in the state of Georgia and Judge Jack Smith and those who say there’s election interference and worse, but there’s nothing worse than judicial interference in the 2024 election.

Background on the fraud charge