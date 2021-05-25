The Egyptian artist, Sherif Desouky, reassured his followers on his health condition after undergoing surgery and amputating his foot.

And Sherif Desouki said on his account on “Facebook”: “God predestined and he did not want to do, praise be to God for everything.”

And that came after announcing the amputation of the artist Sherif Desouki’s leg, following an operation he had undergone due to an injury he had suffered.

The details of the incident were revealed by the Egyptian actress Badriya Tolba, who confirmed that her colleague Sherif Desouky, who won the Best Actor Award at the Cairo Film Festival before, had his foot amputated after undergoing surgery on Monday evening, considering that the most difficult thing in the world is for a person to wake up from the pain of the anesthetic to find part of His foot was amputated, announcing that the artist Sherif Desouky, who became famous through the character “Sebaa” in the series “100 Wesh”, was subjected to this experience.

He underwent surgery due to a wound in his left foot, and his condition worsened significantly, as a result of which the doctors had to amputate his foot from the bottom of his knee, indicating that his condition has stabilized for the time being after he recovered from the anesthetic he received.