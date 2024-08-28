Bernal, 17, suffered an injury to his left knee during Barcelona’s 2-1 win over hosts Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday and was forced off the pitch in the final minutes.

Bernal, who made his debut for the team during Barcelona’s win over Valencia in the first round, also suffered an injury to the external cartilage.

“Bernal will undergo surgery in the coming days,” Barcelona said in a statement.

Barcelona will host Valladolid next Saturday in the fourth round of the league.