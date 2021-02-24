Today, Wednesday, Egyptian sources revealed, Youssef Shaaban, the developments in the health of the artist Youssef Shaaban after it deteriorated due to his infection with the new Corona virus.

The sources confirmed that Shaaban was transferred from a Dokki hospital to Agouza Hospital, after his health condition was unstable due to his infection with the Corona virus.

For her part, the artist, Nihal Anbar, in charge of the medical file at the Syndicate of Theatrical Professions, said today, Wednesday, that the artist Youssef Shaaban has already been transferred to Agouza Hospital, explaining that his health condition required his transfer from one hospital to another, adding that the Egyptian artist is in stable condition at the present time after it happened. Save him at the hands of doctors.

The Egyptian artist explained that Youssef Shaaban does not need a respirator, but rather he was placed on an oxygen machine only at the present time.

She indicated that the treating doctors confirmed that the situation is stable at the present time, but the matter needs to be followed up at all times, especially since the emerging virus may cause sudden developments in the situation, according to Al Arabiya.net.

Some fear that the condition of the artist Youssef Shaaban will be similar to what happened to the late artist Hadi Al-Jiyar, who entered the isolation hospital for one day, before his condition deteriorated significantly, but the artist Nihal Anbar sent a message of reassurance about the health condition of Youssef Shaaban.