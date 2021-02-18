The game requested by the Denver Nuggets against the Boston Celtics (112-99), was the first time that Facundo Campazzo started in the starting five and, despite the defeat, he rounded off a great performance with 15 points, eight assists, three rebounds, two robberies and a plug in almost 40 minutes. And last night the Nuggets had another setback against Washington Wizards (130-128), but Facu again showed all the talent that led him to the NBA. The payroll? Fourteen points, two assists and a rebound in 26 minutes of play.

“He is a great player. He is a fighter, creates good plays and tough mentality. He scores and passes very well, he is like a” mini Jokic “(Nikola Jokic is Denver’s pivot, the Serbian is on his way to be the MVP of season), said Scott Brooks, coach of the Wizards.

Brooks continued with the praise for Facu. “I like his style, he is a player that you would like to have in your team. He’s not a rookie, I assure you“, expressed the coach.

Campazzo’s numbers go up with every game and he creates a problem for Michael Malone, the Denver coach. In his team’s defeat against Washington, Facu scored 14 points, two steals, a rebound and an assist in 26 minutes on the court.

“I took a few weeks to watch the teams in the Spanish League, it is very competitive and has very trained coaches. He played a lot of time there at Real Madrid. Now he has earned his right to be in the NBA. I think he has 29 years, but he will be here as long as he decides, “Coach Brooks said like one more fan.

Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel also joined the list of rivals who praise and applaud the guard’s performance. “The truth is that I did not know him that much. He is a very intelligent player and with a lot of energy. He is clever and gives Denver many options,” Vogel commented days before the duel between the Lakers and the Nuggets. Campazzo responded on the court with 15 points for his team’s 122-105 victory.