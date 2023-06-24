Prigozhin added that he and his troops would continue to the end.

The official Russian news agency “Tass” reported at dawn on Saturday that security measures have been tightened in Moscow following the Wagner Group leader’s call for an armed rebellion against the military leadership.

TASS quoted an unnamed security official as saying, “Security measures have been tightened in Moscow. The most important sites are subject to strict security measures,” as well as “state agencies and transport facilities.”