After the crossing full of insults that occurred this Tuesday in the classic between Milan and Inter for the Italian Cup between Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku, the eccentric footballer published a series of messages on his social networks with the premise of lowering the decibels of the altercation and leaving clearly in his thinking “there is no room for racism.”

“In the world of ZLATAN there is no room for RACISM. We are all of the same race – we are all the same !! We are all PLAYERS, some better than others,” Ibrahimovic wrote in English in his social networks.

The Swede published this message after the cameras captured his harsh insults to Lukaku at the end of the first half of the match, in which, among other things, he called his rival “little donkey”.

“Go do your shitty voodoo rituals, little donkey. Call your mom and do your shitty voodoo rituals,” Ibrahimovic told Lukaku, with whom he was a partner in a season at Manchester United.

Before these phrases, Lukaku replied with other insults against the Swede and his wife, according to the Italian press.

The two forwards, stars of their respective teams, came face to face and about to attack each other before their teammates helped the waters calm down. Both were booked and Ibrahimovic saw another yellow and was sent off.

The game ended 2-1 for Inter, with a goal from a free kick scored by Danish Christian Eriksen in injury time. Ibrahimovic had opened the scoring for Milan and Lukaku, from a penalty, had scored the partial tie for the neroazzurri.

With information from EFE

