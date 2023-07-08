In an interview with France Football magazine, Mbappe attacked his club, Paris Saint-Germain, describing it as a divided team, “which attracts gossip.”

And the French media indicated that two of the six players who complained to Al-Khulaifi are newcomers, and they are expected to be Milan Shkriniar and Marco Asensio.

One of the messages sent to Al-Khelaifi reportedly said: “What he said is an insult to the club.”

The club president described Mbappe’s interview as disrespectful to everyone associated with Paris Saint-Germain.

The interview may mean that Mbappe will reach a “dead end” with his team, which may hasten his departure this summer, especially after confirming that his contract will not be renewed, which will expire in the summer of 2024.