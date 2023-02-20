It is a few hours ago the news of the father of Saman Abbaswho, through her lawyer, pointed the finger at her 23-year-old boyfriend Saqib Ayub.

It was just the boy to alarm the authorities, unable to contact Saman Abbas anymore. The 18-year-old Pakistani had confessed to him, through her messages, that she was something strange happening at her home and asked him to alert the police if he never heard from her again.

The young woman’s father is accused of being the instigator of the crime. He is currently in the hands of the Pakistani authorities, awaiting the hearing for his extradition to Italy. Through his lawyer, he continues to claim his innocence and to point the finger at the boy and the Italian community.

Parents have nothing to do with it, not even family. Uncle Danish has been blamed but neither we nor you can say what really happened. For us, the culprits are Saman’s boyfriend or someone from the Italian community.

The lawyer’s reply from Saman Abbas’ boyfriend

After these statements, the fiance’s lawyer by Saman, who gave an interview to Resto del Carlino.

They are nonsense that are neither in heaven nor on earth. But if Shabbar is convinced that he is not the culprit, he gets himself extradited to Italy. He comes to defend himself instead of staying in Pakistan protected by millions of hearing postponements. I also said it ten days ago, Shabbar is making fun of our country, with defamatory accusations against Italy. However, the government has decided to gloss over it, choosing the line of silence. I would have taken a stand.

Saman’s boyfriend’s lawyer concluded by pointing out that Nazia, the victim’s mother, is today still a fugitive and no one in Pakistan is looking for her. As for the father, however, she fears that he might be released at any time, Italy has no control over Pakistan. The extradition hearing has already been postponed 12 times, each time with a different excuse.