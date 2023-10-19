Rotterdam resident Henrique da Silva will probably never remember the intense images of the attack on his dog Jessy, which was bitten to death by a much larger dog. They are so traumatic that he can’t sleep. But between the tears sometimes a smile appears on his face. The messages of support reaching him from all over the country are overwhelming. “When my wife and I read the cards, we cry.”

