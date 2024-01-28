Peter (54) once lived with his family on a large farm, but that fairy tale ended seven years ago. Now he lives with his two sons in a studio of 35 square meters. It is so small that the three of them have to share a bunk bed. A collapsed marriage and the difficult housing market brought the entrepreneur into this painful situation. “We don't invite anyone here, no.”
