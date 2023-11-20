Altman, former OpenAI president and CEO Greg Brockman, along with other colleagues, will join Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team, Nadella said on the social media platform “X, formerly Twitter.”

Tech giant Microsoft has invested billions of dollars in OpenAI and has a close technology partnership with it.

“We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success… We are committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, and our ability to continue to innovate on everything we have announced to continue to support our customers and partners,” Nadella said.

Altman has been leading OpenAI since 2019. The company’s board announced late Friday that it would fire Altman and replace him on an interim basis with chief technology officer Mira Moratti. Altman “was not always forthright in his communications with the board,” the post said.

The company’s board of directors explained in a statement that “Altman’s departure comes after a review process conducted by the board of directors that concluded that he was not always frank with the board of directors, which hindered his ability to fulfill his responsibilities,” indicating that the board “no longer has confidence in Sam’s ability to manage Open.” “eh.”

OpenAI, which a report indicated was recently in talks to sell employee stock to investors at a valuation of $86 billion, became a household name this year after launching its chatbot, ChatGPT, in late 2022. ChatGPT allows users to write simple text queries and get… Answers that can lead to more in-depth conversations.