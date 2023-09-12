A few days ago, the Uruguayan player Christian Tabó He finished his time with the Cruz Azul Football Club and began a new stage with the National University Club, so a few hours ago in the program Fox Sports Radiothe footballer shared his feelings about the time he spent in La Noria.
The Uruguayan confessed that he felt from some people within the celestial club that they did not want him within the institution, which affected his performance and his state of mind.
“A lot of the time what I felt was that people didn’t want me to be there, a lot of people inside the club didn’t want me to be there, I don’t know why, no one ever told me the reason or the reason, but that did tell me. “It affected performance a little bit.”
– Christian Tabó.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Unfortunately, the player could not perform in the cement team, even in the last games he played, the fans were present with boos for the South American, because he simply did not connect with the sympathy of the fans, due to different factors.
One factor was the multiple injuries that always occurred tournament after tournament, the player was constantly away from the courts due to various injuries.
Tabó arrived at Clausura 2022, it was a special request from Juan Reynosohe only played 17 times as a starter and scored two goals with the light blue team’s shirt.
#departure #Christian #Tabó #exploded #Cruz #Azul
Leave a Reply