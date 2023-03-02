The Washington Post reported that Phoebe Maxwell had confidence in the diagnosis, so she determined that her father, Thomas, had already died.

This incident occurred in the city of Clare Water, Florida, where the man was covered, believing that he had become a dead body, while the daughter initiated contact with family members in order to inform them.

The death of Thomas, 65, was announced by the Fire and Rescue Authority, which came for ambulance at 10 am on February 15.

When the police came to examine the “corpse” at home, one of the officers noticed that Thomas was still breathing, and at that time, he called for an ambulance.

Thomas spent two days in a coma after that, but later recovered, then came out and returned home, to the overwhelming joy of his family.

The daughter expressed her anger at what she considered a failure by the ambulance, saying that they did not do what was required.

And the local fire and rescue authority in the American region announced that it had taken disciplinary measures against the two employees who made the wrong diagnosis.

The rescue workers have been suspended for the time being, which means that they are now prohibited from providing any ambulance services.