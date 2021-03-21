After the controversy that ignited his tweet about the vaccination of “Indio” Solari, Daniel Gollán, Minister of Health of the province of Buenos Aires, once again highlighted the vaccination of another famous person on social networks.

In this case, it is the 83-year-old singer Raúl Lavié, who received Sputnik V against the coronavirus in one of the vaccination centers in the municipality of Malvinas Argentinas.

“We are very happy that popular artists continue to receive the vaccine”wrote the Buenos Aires official from his Twitter account, accompanying him with a video of the artist.

On Saturday, Minister Gollán celebrated that 72-year-old singer Carlos Alberto “El Indio” Solari received the first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus.

“Check which side of the wick you are on … I on the side of the vaccine, the Indian and the people, “Gollán tweeted, paraphrasing the verses of a song by Patricio Rey and his Redonditos de Ricota.

We are very happy that popular artists continue to receive the vaccine. Greetings to @LavieRaul, who was vaccinated against the coronavirus in Malvinas Argentinas. https://t.co/SjSB2LAajP – Daniel Gollan (@DrDanielGollan) March 21, 2021

In addition to the Buenos Aires official, other members of the national Cabinet celebrated the vaccination of the former singer of Los Redondos, such as the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero, and the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo Wado De Pedro, among others.

But there was also criticism from the opposition of Together for Change, who came out to harshly criticize Axel Kicillof’s minister and question the rock singer’s vaccination.

In the face of criticism, Gollan chose to block users who criticized his publication. The long list of those blocked included several opposition legislators and even journalist Luis Novaresio, who was Lapidario with Gollan.

After the repercussion generated in networks, both for and against, El Indio published another message with an image that carried an ironic phrase: “I got the Russian vaccine and look what happened to me. Poor me”.

“See which side of the fuse you are on. On the side of those who wait for a vaccine that does not arrive or Indio Solari and the friends of the Peronist power that Gollan vaccinates without queuing“was the harsh response from Fernando Iglesias.

While Alex Campbell, Buenos Aires deputy of Together for the Change that Covid-19 had, also crossed Gollan: “He woke up in Twitter mode while millions of Buenos Aires (+ 95%) wait for the vaccine.”

Solari’s vaccination occurs within the framework of the arrival of 330,000 new doses from Russia that only last three days, while the mystery with Sinopharm and Covishield continues. The Minister of Health of the Nation, Carla Vizzotti, confirmed that it is not yet known when the Chinese vaccines will arrive.

This Sunday, after being at the center of criticism, Gollán redoubled the bet and did not hesitate to vindicate the vaccination campaign in the Province, which reaches the “popular singers.”

AFG