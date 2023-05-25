“We went to Gardaland where we slept two nights in a double room. And it happened. I was sleeping and I felt touched. I didn’t have the strength to open my eyes and turn around in front of the others”: the boy who is now accusing Mirko Campoli, the religion professor and head of the Catholic Association arrested for sexual assault on minors, was just 12 years old at the time of the events , of sexually harassing him during a trip to Gardaland in 2017.

In the testimony, which dates back to April 3 and which was decisive for Campoli’s arrest, the young man reported that he had received expensive gifts from the alleged attacker, and that he would also have taken photographs. “We never talked about it – he says to the Messenger – he was like a brother to my parents. He frequented our house because he had their trust ”. In an exchange that took place on February 26, the boy asked Campoli not to come with them to watch the Lazio match: “You know what happened, I don’t want to talk about it with anyone,” he told him. Campoli’s answer would have been: “Okay, I won’t come, but please, let’s talk. You are right, I apologize. I hope you can forgive me one day.”

The young man also claims that he began betting on football matches to forget, at Campoli’s expense, that he was recharging Postepay with his iPhone. “He also paid for the driving school”, write the judges in the ordinance. Meanwhile, Bishop Mauro Parmeggiani has revoked Campoli’s ability to teach after receiving a complaint from the boy’s parents.