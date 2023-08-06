Hamdallah was absent from the starting line-up that played, on Saturday evening, the match against Al-Hilal, in the quarter-finals of the King Salman Cup for Clubs.

What did the federation coach say?

Al-Ittihad coach, Portuguese Nuno Santo, spoke about the absence of Hamdallah, who is 32 years old, by saying:

The issue of Hamdallah is an internal matter that we will work to resolve with the club and with the honest people.

Whoever wants to stay will stay in the union.

And local sources stated that the exclusion of the Moroccan striker came for “technical reasons” and not because of the injury, noting that Hamdallah suddenly asked to leave, due to his unwillingness to sit on the bench, at a time when the Portuguese coach is relying on the services of the newly joined French star Karim. Benzema.

Al-Ittihad was eliminated from the quarter-finals of the Arab Championship, defeating its rivals Al-Hilal, 3-1.