Facebook and Instagram will sell subscriptions to European users who do not want to see advertisements. That’s what parent company Meta made announced on Monday. It is the first time that the platforms are moving away from the lucrative revenue model they have used in recent years, where users are shown individualized advertisements. The old model will remain in place for users who do not want to take out a paid subscription. A subscription will cost about ten euros.

Meta was able to operate for years without much control or regulation. That will soon change. In May, Meta was fined more than 1.2 billion euros by the European Union for allowing data from European users to pass through American servers. That was the highest fine the EU handed out in its history. Last January, Meta also received an EU fine of 390 million euros because Instagram and Facebook users could not choose whether they wanted to receive personalized advertisements. The European Court of Justice, the EU’s highest court, also decided in July that Meta can no longer merge user data from all its platforms, including WhatsApp.

Meta makes no secret of the fact that it is not a fan of the new legal privacy frameworks emerging in the EU: “We continue to advocate an advertising-driven internet, including with our new subscription model.” But, the company wrote, “we respect the idea and purpose of the developing European regulations, and are committed to complying with them.”

Other large tech companies such as TikTok, Amazon, Google and Apple are also rearranging their business models to avoid (further) legal and financial consequences in the EU. For example, in 2021, Amazon was imposed the previous EU record fine: 746 million euros, also due to a violation of privacy legislation through advertisements.