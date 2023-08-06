WorkingAnne-Marije Buckens (34) has had a company for over ten years with which she helps people over 50 find work. This week Nathalie, who was born as Peter-Paul and now wants to find her way as a woman in a man’s world: ,,If I am offered a job, it is for bizarrely low salaries. Apparently women really earn a lot less. Or do they think a transgender person is worth less.”