Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

After her long absence from the art scene due to a health crisis, Egyptian actress Houria Farghali announced her official contract for a new series called “Ayam wa Bnaisha”, which sparked the public’s interest through social networking sites.

Houria Farghali published a picture of the signing of her new series through her official account on “Instagram”, confirming the signing of the contract for the series “Ayyam wa Bnaishha”, adding: “Wait for me soon.”

The artist, Houria Farghali, was absent from the scene due to a health crisis related to her broken nose and difficulty breathing due to an accident she was exposed to, but she underwent surgery in the United States of America to return again to Egypt and complete her artistic career.

The movie “Summoning Wali Omar”, which was shown in December of 2019, is the last work of the artist Houria Farghali.

And the series “Ayam and We Live It” is not the only dramatic work in which Houria Farghali participates after her return, but she also participates in the movie “Innocence of Raya and Sakina”, where the artist Wafaa Amer announced, earlier through her account on Instagram, the participation of Houria Farghali for her in the championship of this film. .