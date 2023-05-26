Breakthrough in the case of a road death Jade Russo. Indeed, it was the man who rented to his friend Martina Mucci was also arrested the Porsche in which the two girls were travelling. Friend who didn’t have a license to drive a car. She too was investigated for a road tragedy that could have been avoided if all the rules had been respected, starting with the rental of the vehicle.

Credit: angela.finocchiaro.official – Instagram

For the death of the young girl who lost her life at the age of 21, on the night between 23 and 24 September 2017, in a road accident between Donoratico and San Vincenzoin the province of Livorno, two are arrested.

Her friend Martina Mucci was accused of driving without a license. A few days ago the Carabinieri of Cecina put handcuffs on her wrists, to serve the sentence of 4 years and 8 months for a traffic offence. Her sentence became final after the various degrees of judgment.

However, Francesco L. also ended up in handcuffs, escorted by the Carabinieri to his cell. The man, originally from Castelnuovo Garfagnana, in the province of Lucca, will have to answer for the fact that he rented the Porsche to a girl without a licence.

The Carabinieri stopped him in Ferrara, where he had been living for some time and where he was already doing another job. They took him to a cell in Pisa: he did not appeal and will have to serve a sentence of seven years’ imprisonment.

Death of Giada Russo: the friend who drove without a license and who rented her the Porsche in the cell

Her friend Martina Mucci, 19 years old at the time, didn’t have a driving licence, she traveled with a false document and being theoretically a novice driver she could never have driven such a powerful car.

Photo source from Pixabay

Giada Russo’s friend often rented such cars, with a license that later turned out to be false. Giada’s sister commented on the latest news on the case as follows: