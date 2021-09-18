Sabina Frederic, one of the seven ministers who were displaced from their position in the midst of the rearming carried out by Alberto Fernández in his cabinet, said goodbye through social networks, where she received several critical messages and also some ironies in reference to her unfortunate phrase “Switzerland is quieter, but more boring” .

“It is an honor for me to have been part of Alberto Fernández’s team since the beginning of his administration,” the outgoing Minister of Security of the Nation wrote on her official Twitter account, who will be replaced by Aníbal Fernández, who had already served in that portfolio when it was merged with that of Justice, and Cristina Kirchner was the president, between 2008 and 2009.

Then he closed: “I thank the workers of the Ministry of Security and the Forces for the opportunity to contribute to a federal and democratic security by which I will continue working and militate“.

Actually this was the second tweet that he uploaded to his account, because the first goodbye message deleted it, perhaps because the first response he received was: “They gave you the Swiss embassy”.

The truth is that his farewell was followed by a barrage of messages that disapproved of his management. “Madam former minister, I think what will save you from having the worst management in Security is that Anibal Fernández succeeds her. God help us, “said user @adry_sanchez.

The displaced minister was the center of criticism and ironies on the networks. And the messages for his statement that “Switzerland is quieter, but more boring”.

Frederic, one of the most questioned and resisted by Kirchnerism, had been one of the few to go out to publicly support the president, after a dozen officials close to the vice president submitted their resignation as a result of the defeat to the opposition in the PASO.

“All my support to Alberto Fernández, synthesis of popular unity to achieve the country we want. The Front of All is the guarantee so that the will of the people expressed in 2019 is a reality, “he said last Wednesday, after 6:00 p.m.

His controversies: Berni, Suiza and Rosario

His appointment as head of the Ministry of Security was questioned from the very beginning of the Government. With a background in human sciences and no management background in the matter, the anthropologist received criticism from the opposition and the ruling party itself, through Patricia Bullrich and Sergio Berni, respectively.

The sparks were not few. Berni got involved with Frederic for the repeal of the protocol for the use of Taser guns and, in the middle of the coronavirus quarantine, faced her publicly for the checkpoints on the bridges that link the City with the Province of Buenos Aires.

Sergio Berni and Sabina Frederic.

Ten days ago, the Buenos Aires Minister of Security led an anti-drug operation in Rosario, just after Frederic stayed in the center of criticism when comparing the homicides in that Santa Fe city, which is going through a wave of violence, with the data of murders in the Buenos Aires territory.

In the middle of the electoral campaign facing the PASO, the former minister was – again – victim of harsh questioning, after issuing a controversial response when asked about Argentines who want to emigrate to escape the wave of insecurity in the country.

“Switzerland is quieter, but more boring“, he responded. Thus, he opened a new flank for electoral criticism of a government hit by the economy and by the management of the pandemic.