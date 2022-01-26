A story that moved the whole world: after Gaspar’s death, the dog Kaya stayed to watch over his grave all day

Today we want to tell you the story of two dogs, Gaspar and Kaya, which has recently spread on the web and has moved thousands of people around the world.

Gaspar and Kaya have spent a lifetime together, close friends. Despite living in two different families, their owners made them meet almost every day. Then something heartbreaking happened that changed everything.

The male cub, Gaspar, is died due to a renal failure. Her human knew that Kaya would be the one to suffer the most, so before burying him, she allowed her to greet her four-legged friend for thelast time.

The families of the two dogs could not have imagined what would happen next. After meeting Gaspar, Kaya lay down on the exact spot in the courtyard where she had been buried.

All day, she stayed on that mound of earth and her humans couldn’t get her to move in any way. He had to stay next to his best friend, because he needed her right now.

It was his last gesture of love for Gaspar. We were heartbroken and moved by the scene.

These are the words of Kaya’s family. While the owner of Gaspar, he wanted to tell the story on the web, publishing the photo of the sad puppy and accompanying them with these words:

We buried our dog in Mom’s backyard. Gaspar was a unique companion who taught us all a lot. This is Kaya, her friend, who is not leaving her grave now. Animals are superior beings that we will never understand, and often we do not deserve this.

Gaspar went through the rainbow bridge, but will continue to live in the heart of her friend Kaya. A story that moved the whole world.