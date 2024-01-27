Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/27/2024 – 20:49

The heavy rain that fell in the city of São Paulo this Saturday, 27th, left three points of flooding in the capital, according to the Climate Emergency Management Center (CGE) of São Paulo City Hall. The body declared a state of attention in all regions, with the exception of the south zone.

As of 6pm this Saturday, the Fire Department had recorded 26 calls for falling trees and two for floods and flooding. There is no record of victims so far.

Two flooded spots are located in the east of the city. One of them in the Arieta Calfat Khoury Farah Road Complex, in Penha, towards the neighborhood/center. Avenida Itaquera became impassable in both directions, at Rua Campinas do Piauí, in the middle of the afternoon, according to the CGE.

An impassable point was also recorded on Marginal Tietê, at the height of the Atílio Fontana bridge, towards Castello Branco. In general, the rain passed quickly and spread to several cities west of Greater São Paulo.

For Sunday, the 28th, the scenario is sun between clouds, with a minimum temperature of 18°C ​​and a maximum of 27°C. The forecast is for isolated rain showers of moderate to heavy intensity, which increases the potential for the formation of flooding and an increase in the elevations of rivers and streams in the metropolitan region of São Paulo and the capital between the afternoon and early evening. The soil, which is still wet, remains at risk of landslides.

In the coming days, precipitation will begin to decrease, but moderate rains are still forecast. Temperatures will gradually rise over the next week, due to the decrease in cloud cover, changes in wind direction and the more constant presence of the sun throughout the days.

Although the temperature is expected to rise over the course of next week and the heat will return to several cities, the temperature is not expected to be excessively high, according to Metsul Meteorologia. There are no prospects for highs above 35ºC in the coming weeks.

CGE data show that January accumulated around 236.7mm until 1pm today, which represents 92.3% of the 256.5mm expected for the month.