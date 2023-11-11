Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Apparently because of the losses in the Ukraine war, Russia is apparently demanding the return of previously sold military equipment. The Kremlin has called secret meetings.

Moscow – After the USA is Russia the second largest arms producer in the world. Apparently Moscow is now trying to buy back some of the military equipment it previously sold abroad. Moscow is having secret talks with countries such as Pakistan, Egypt, Belarus and Brazil led and technology reclaimed, reported that Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on Wednesday (November 8), citing anonymous sources. The losses in the Ukraine war could possibly be the trigger.

Ukraine war: Brazil apparently wants to supply Russia with 150 helicopter engines

The Oryx database quantifies the documented losses in Ukraine war of vehicles and equipment on the Russian side since the beginning of the conflict with 13,077 (as of November 11th). The actual numbers are likely to be even higher. Russia also lost at least 132 helicopters, two of which fell into Ukraine’s hands.

Moscow now apparently wants to compensate for these losses in the Ukraine war. Like that WSJ reported that the Kremlin’s request to the friendly states was partly successful. Accordingly, Egypt secretly, quietly and quietly agreed to the demand and returned 150 helicopter engines within a month. In return, Moscow apparently wants to forgive Egypt’s debts and send wheat deliveries.

According to reports, Russia is currently buying back helicopter engines from abroad (Symbolic image, October 2023). © IMAGO/Bulkin Sergey/Russian Look

After losses in the Ukraine war: Cairo wants to produce 40,000 rockets for Moscow

Cairo is apparently trying to maintain relations with the USA in a kind of see-saw policy, but at the same time not to affect the historically good relations with Russia. Cairo is apparently sitting between two chairs: Egypt had planned to produce 40,000 rockets for Moscow this year.

But the USA – an important financier of Cairo – intervened and the deal fell through, as research by the US newspaper Washington Post emerged. Weapons deliveries to Russia could trigger US sanctions against Egypt.

US military aid to Ukraine crucial: Russia “successful without help” in the Ukraine war

The anonymous one WSJ-According to sources, in the current case, Russia’s close ally Belarus also agreed to return helicopter engines. Pakistan, however, denied this Wall Street Journal, to have received a request. Brazil rejected the request, it was said.

Information from anonymous sources cannot be independently verified and should therefore be treated with caution. What is clear, however, is that Russia is not dependent on external aid to win the war. The fate of Ukraine is largely determined by military aid from the USA. “I can guarantee you that Putin will be successful without our support,” US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in early November.

Developments in the Ukraine war: Moscow is converting its economy to wartime operations

Because of developments in the Ukraine war, Moscow has already switched to a war economy and has recently significantly increased its arms production. Defense spending for the coming year is expected to increase by 68 percent. In view of increased Russian arms production, Ukraine also wants to boost its domestic arms industry in order to “build a modern and powerful arsenal,” as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in October.

“Our first task is to win this war and bring our people a lasting and, above all, reliable peace,” the head of state continued. This should be “fulfilled” through cooperation with defense companies.