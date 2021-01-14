At Cantando 2020 (El Trece, 22.45), today, Wednesday, the first semifinal of the contest takes place.

The couples that compete for a place in the final are the Agustín “Cachete” Sierra and Inbal Comedi against Tyago Griffo and Gladys La Bomba Tucumana who, discharged from Covid, returned to the track of the cycle produced by Marcelo Tinelli to interpret with his son two of the four songs that correspond to sing in the semifinals. The other two Tyago plays them with Lissa Vera, the singer who replaced La Bomba during the galas in which she was ill.

At the request of Tyago, the show’s production and the hosts Laurita Fernández and Ángel de Brito they accepted the unprecedented situation that a participant faces the semifinal with two different partners.

On his return to Singing 2020, the first exit he made after several days of confinement due to the coronavirus, Gladys La Bomba Tucumana stated, “I’m happy to be on this track again. I’m very emotional. I am grateful to have life. I thank those who cared about my health. I thank God for being able to be here with my son, the love of my life. ”

Gladys La Bomba Tucumana returned to Cantando 2020 (El Trece) as soon as she was discharged from Covid. “This is not a flu, take care!” He declared.

Excited and dysphonic because of the disease, Gladys added: “I thank the production of the program for having given us work in a tremendous moment in the country. We are living in a world that we did not know“.

When asked how the disease had transpired, La Bomba Tucumana replied: “These days were very ugly. On the one hand, the loneliness imposed by isolation. I’m not used to that. I came from Tucumán to sing in this which was a dream and we went through everything. Today, the strength of God’s love wanted me to be here. ”

“Covid happens and happens, despite care,” Gladys continued. “I am an obsessive person with care. I had my body dead. He could barely walk to the bathroom. He had a fever, cough, sore throat. It’s not a flu! I ask you to take care of yourself. ”

ACE