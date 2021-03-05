President Alberto Fernández plans to lead an event next week in which he will announce the partial removal of a tax that penalizes vehicle exports, with an aliquot of 4.5% of the FOB value of each unit.

It is a particular staging, since both officials and the senior staff of the automotive value chain already they celebrated in advance this decision to eliminate a tax, which will improve the competitiveness of exports.

But the measure itself puts on the table the record tax burden to which local companies are subject and also brings to the fore their own ups and downs of this government with that tax, in just 15 months from his inauguration.

Fernández’s announcement, as officials from three ministries had already assured, It will not be to all vehicle exports, but to the “incremental” amount that each carmaker exports, compared to what was completed last year. However, within the automotive terminals they celebrate the Government’s decision, even if they are only “incremental” ones, because they understand that the basis on which the calculation is made is very low.

Argentina is the country with the highest tax burden of all those that produce vehicles in the world: of the price to the public of each unit that leaves local factories, almost 55% corresponds to taxes, according to a work prepared by the Automotive Manufacturers Association (ADEFA).

Of the slightly less than 30 countries around the world that do integral vehicle manufacturing, only Brazil is far behind Argentina in terms of tax pressure, with a 30%. In the other countries, the pressure on less than 20%.

The Toyota factory in Zárate, where the Hilux pickup is produced, tops the ranking of exports in the sector.

In this scenario of little or no competitiveness, the automakers chose to look at the glass half full of the official measure to be announced this Tuesday. In reality, this reduction had already been announced by videoconference in mid-January: it had been announced by officials from the second line of the ministries of Economy, Productive Development and Foreign Relations to the directors of ADEFA. But Fernández’s announcement, they now promise, will not only be the political decision, but the start up of the rebate.

“Last year the fewest units were exported in more than 15 years, less than 140,000 vehicles. So our expectation is that this figure can be exceeded in a short time and face the second semester without paying withholdings“said the manager of one of the companies that today arrive both in Brazil and in other” extra-Mercosur “destinations.

Withholdings on vehicle exports had been eliminated at the beginning of Mauricio Macri’s administration, as part of the initial package of measures that were led by the elimination of the foreign exchange stocks. However, after the peso devaluation in May 2018, the Cambiemos government appealed for a package of fiscal measures that included restoring a “fixed charge“of 3.36 pesos per dollar for the export of vehicles.

That fixed charge was extended for the next two and a half years, so that the tax paid by companies for exports it was liquefying less than half, since its validity began with an official dollar of 40 pesos in mid-2018.

In October, the Fernández government had returned the tribute even more permissive, when you removed steel “incremental” exports to countries outside Mercosur. While it was a measure almost marginal In terms of tax effects (almost 80% of exports are within Mercosur, and local vehicle sales to extra-zone countries are still incipient), the auto companies celebrated the decision as a step towards complete removal of this tax, which -insure within the sector- it is only charged in Argentina.

However, at the beginning of the year the Executive Power hardened again its policy: on the first business day of the year, through a decree, it established that withholdings become a fixed percentage of 4.5% on the FOB value of each exported unit. In this way, the calculation to collect this tax was once again tied to the price of the official dollar, as had happened during the last stage of the Cristina Kirchner government. So far this year, that price has gone from 90 pesos to the dollar to the current $ 95.

The Fiat Cronos, the best-selling model so far this year, is produced in Córdoba and some units are exported to Brazil.

After that stick, next week they promise that there will be an important palliative: representatives of ADEFA, as well as the Association of Manufacturers of Autocomponents (AFAC) and the Mechanics Union (SMATA) are being summoned to the Casa Rosada to hear the announcement of Fernández. “Government He already paid in January the political price of first raising and then announcing the tax burr. Now it only remains date that sale“They added in another automotive company, one of the most exporters in the sector.