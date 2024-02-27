The oldest president in the history of the United States, at 81 years old, Joe Biden criticized his likely opponent in the November election, Donald Trump, by making comments about the Republican's age (77 years old).

In an interview on Monday (26) with actor and comedian Seth Meyers, from the NBC channel, the Democrat stated that anyone who questions his memory due to his advanced age “needs to take a look at the other guy”.

“He’s almost the same age as me, but he can’t remember his wife’s name,” Biden quipped.

During the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), a conservative event held last weekend, Trump called his wife, Melania, “Mercedes”.

In the interview with Meyers, Biden said that a candidate's “age of ideas” is as important or more important than his actual age.

“That guy [Trump] wants to take us back to the past. He wants to take us back to Roe vs. Wade [decisão da Suprema

Corte de 1973 sobre o aborto, derrubada pelo próprio tribunal em 2022]he wants to take us back to the past on a series of issues that have been consolidated American positions for 50, 60 years”, argued the Democrat.

This month, special counsel Robert Hur filed a report on Biden's handling of classified documents.

Hur concluded that Biden intentionally withheld confidential documents from his time as vice president but decided not to bring charges against him.

What caught the most attention in the report, however, was Hur's claim that Biden demonstrated a “significantly limited memory” during interrogation in 2023.

The special counsel revealed that Biden did not remember the dates he served as vice president and that he had difficulty remembering the date of his son Beau's death in 2015.

In a statement on the same day the report was released, Biden defended his memory as being in good condition, but at one point referred to Egypt's president, Abdelfatah Al Sisi, as the “president of Mexico”.

Although outnumbered by Biden, Trump has also committed memory lapses. In addition to last weekend's episode, last month he said his Republican primary opponent, Nikki Haley, turned down an offer of “10,000 people, soldiers, National Guardsmen, whatever they want” to secure the Capitol before of the January 6, 2021 invasion.

However, the Speaker of the House at the time was Democrat Nancy Pelosi. (With EFE Agency)