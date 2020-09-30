Highlights: Gang rape case with two minor girls. A statement of 164 came under pressure before the magistrate.

A video of the victim surfaced, threatening to accuse the accused and making false statements out of fear of intimidation.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday morning accused the media and the opposition of misleading the public.

Now the Baran BJP has made a serious allegation against the police for bringing the matter to justice.

BJP protested at Pratap intersection demanding the harshest action against the accused.

Now an application was made in the court by the Baran police to get the statements of 164 of the two girls again.

Baran After the gang-rape of the girl in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh and the subsequent death of the victim during treatment, the Congress is opposing the UP government and the Modi government at the center on the front foot. But the Congress government of the state is now on the back foot due to the gang rape case involving two minor girls in Baran district of Rajasthan. Actually, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was referring to the media and the opposition for misleading the public in this case by citing 164 statements before the victim’s magistrate, but a video of the victims has come out. In this video, the victim sisters themselves have said that they had threatened to kill their parents after disclosing anything to the police.

After this statement of the aggrieved sisters, the BJP has prepared the Rajasthan government to surround the double gang rape case in Baran district. BJP has made Rajasthan government and Baran police in the dock, making the whole issue an issue. In the double gang rape case, BJP has demanded fair and strict action against the accused after conducting a fair investigation from the government and police administration. At the same time, after raising the issue loudly on behalf of the BJP, the Chief Minister of the state Ashok Gehlot has tweeted that as soon as the incident came up, the police took immediate action. The government has also taken the matter seriously.

Police wants to recount father’s demand

Talking to NBT on the entire matter, Baran Superintendent of Police Dr. Ravi said that after handing over the girls, the court had made 164 statements before the magistrate. In this, the girls had told about their free will and denied any such incident. However, the girl’s father has demanded that the girl’s statements be made again. On Thursday, the police has requested to get 164 statements made by the girls by putting an application in the court.



According to Superintendent of Police Dr. Ravi, the two girls went missing from the house on the night of 18 September. On September 19, the father lodged a report with the police, and on September 21, both girls were admitted with quotas. According to the Superintendent of Police, there are two boys carrying girls and all of them went to Kota, Jaipur and Ajmer.

BJP workers on the road, memorandum submitted to collector for investigation

The BJP on Thursday expressed outrage over the double gang rape case. In the case of gang rape of the girl child, the BJP has made a serious allegation that the Baran police administration has made a case. The memorandum was submitted to the District Collector demanding a fair probe into the matter. Outraged BJP workers led by BJP District President Jagdish Meena and City President Mahavir Nama protested at Pratap Chowk in the city.

