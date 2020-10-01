Balrampur: After Hathras of UP, a case of gang rape has come to light with a 22-year-old student in Balrampur. He died while being taken to the hospital. The matter is related to Kotwali Gansdi area of ​​Balrampur on Tuesday. According to the victim’s mother, the gangsters broke her daughter’s waist and legs and she could not stand.

The victim’s mother said that her daughter went to college for admission at around ten o’clock on Tuesday. Then some boys kidnapped her and carried out the gang rape incident with her. On not returning till evening, when the family started calling him, his phone was coming off. The girl is brought into unconscious state with a minor child with a rickshaw at around 7:00. The girl’s condition was very bad and she could not speak anything. A volar drip was applied on his hand to deliver glucose.

The family took him to the local doctor but seeing the serious situation, he asked to be taken to Lucknow. According to relatives, he died on the way before reaching Tulsipur Hospital in the district.

Former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has tweeted and demanded immediate action. He said, “After Hathras, now in Balrampur also a hate crime of gang rape and harassment of a daughter has taken place and the victim has died in her childhood. tribute! BJP government in Balrampur should not act like Hathras carelessly and smudge and take immediate action against criminals. ”

At the same time, Congress leader Raj Babbar said, “Now in #Balrampur also, a local act has been done with a girl from a Dalit society. A similar incident has also happened in Azamgarh and Bulandshahr. In every case, the victim is waiting for justice. The BJP, which came to power on the promise of women’s security, was forgotten. What will happen with compensation for daughters’ lives? ” On the other hand, the police say that the accused named in this case have been arrested and further investigation is going on.

