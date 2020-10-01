The shock of what happened to a Dalit girl in Hathras, UP, people were still not overcome with the shock that the news of gang rape and humiliation with another 22-year-old Dalit girl from Balrampur in the same state shook everyone is. After this, the entire area has been converted into a camp.

Both the accused boys called the dalit girl on the pretext of friendship and then carried out the gang rape. After executing this shameful incident, both the accused had seized the girl on a rickshaw and sent her to her house. After which that young man died. The police have arrested both the gang rape accused.

Heinous crime in Dalram girl in Balrampur now

Police said, the victim returned home yesterday by applying glucose on her rickshaw. His family took him to the hospital but he died on the way. The gang rape accused have been arrested. Further investigation is underway.

Also read: Hathras case: Sonia besieges UP government, ‘crores of people angry’

A 22-yr-old woman who was allegedly gang-raped in Balrampur died y’day. Police say, “She returned home from work y’day on rickshaw with glucose drip inserted in her hand. Her family was taking her to hospital but she died on the way. Named accused arrested. Further investigation on.” pic.twitter.com/1Is4uxmpm1 – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 30, 2020

According to the news, this incident of gangrape is of Gasdi Kotwali area of ​​Balrampur. The family members of the Dalit girl have alleged that the girl had left home for admission in B.Com at around 10 am on September 29 but did not return home. He was investigated at around 5 in the evening. After this, at around 7 pm, the victim reached home in a badly injured state with a rickshaw. Seeing her condition, the people of the house tried to inquire, then she started to feel pain.

Also read: Hathras gang rape victim’s father said – CM Yogi assured justice

Balrampur police refuses to break leg-waistcoat

The victim’s mother alleges that after injecting her daughter into the act of cruelty, the waist and both legs were broken and sent home after sitting on a rickshaw, after which she could not speak anything. However, the Balrampur police denied these allegations.

Balrampur police says that in this incident, the police have arrested the two accused immediately after taking action, the fact that breaking hands and legs is not right. This has not been confirmed in the post mortem report.

Also read: Minister Nandi’s attack on Akhilesh’s tweet, written crocodile tear is more dangerous