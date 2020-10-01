In Uttar Pradesh, incidents of crime against women are coming one by one. The whole country is boiling over the Hathras case. At the same time, the incident of Balrampur is also embarrassing. Meanwhile, news of a scandal with a Dalit teenager from Bhadohi district has come to light. A 14-year-old Dalit teenager has been brutally murdered and beheaded in Gopiganj area of ​​the district. There is a possibility of rape in the case.

According to the information received, a 14-year-old Dalit teenager, a resident of a village in Gopiganj Kotwali area in Bhadohi district, was found unconscious on Thursday afternoon at a farm in Bajre, some distance away from home. On being taken to the hospital, doctors declared him dead. The family said that the daughter was murdered after the rape. His head was severely bruised while clothes were missing from the body. On the other hand, after the information of the incident, the spot SP Rambadan Singh and after some time IG Piyush reached Barnwal. The body has been sent by the police for postmortem.

Nablik Aanchal daughter Mukesh Harijan, aged about 14 years, has been murdered by unidentified persons with a brick stone. Police Gopiganj Police has registered an indictment of murder in connection with the incident, Byte of Superintendent of Police in relation to the said murder incident. @uppolic pic.twitter.com/KcpIVvefhh – BHADOHI POLICE (@bhadohipolice) October 1, 2020

The teenager went to the farm for defecation at about one o’clock in the day. After about an hour, the family was worried about her not coming back. After searching around, she was found in a bloodless state of mind in Bajre’s farm, located some distance away from home. He was rushed to a private hospital in Gopiganj Nagar, where the doctor declared him dead. After receiving information about the incident from the police control room, Crime Branch, police station and UP-112 personnel reached the spot.

Superintendent of Police Rambadan Singh said that the teenager had gone to the toilet. He is brutally murdered. The reason for the murder seems to be misconduct. But only after the postmortem report comes, the exact cause will be known. Crime branch and police team have been set up. The episode will be revealed soon. On the other hand, the mother of the deceased teenager has also said that the daughter was murdered after the rape.