Highlights: Politics intensified due to the farm bill related to farmers

Harsimrat Kaur, MP from Shiromani Akali Dal, resigns from Modi’s cabinet

Dushyant Singh Chautala met Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar after Harsimrat’s resignation

CM Manohar Lal Khattar gave clarification, said agricultural bill is not anti-farmer

Congress calls drama on Harsirat’s resignation, tells JJP the government’s hanger

Chandigarh

On the bill related to farmers, the heat of political boil in Punjab is also being felt in Haryana. After the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Modi cabinet, there has been a sudden stir in Haryana. It is discussed that Haryana’s Deputy Chief Minister and Jananayak Janata Party (JGP) leader Dushyant Chautala has met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar amid sharp questions from the Congress.

It is being told that Dushyant Chautala has asked the Chief Minister to clear the doubts of the farmers. He talked to CM about the interest of farmers. If sources are to be believed, there was a discussion between the CM and the Deputy CM about the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur.



President approves Harsimrat Kaur Badal, extra charge to Narendra Singh Tomar

Haryana CM gives clarification to farmers

Manohar Lal Khattar said, ‘A lot of power is engaged in confusing the farmers. I assure my farmer brothers and sisters that the system of MSP and government procurement will remain. These bills are really going to empower the farmers by giving them many more options. ‘

Harsimrat’s sudden resignation caused panic

Let us tell you that there has been a split in the NDA regarding the proposed Agriculture Bills in Parliament. Union minister Harsimrat Kaur has resigned from the government in protest against the agricultural bills. Earlier in the Lok Sabha, Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal had warned against the bill and announced that Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal would resign from the government in protest against the bills related to agriculture. Explain that Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal was the sole representative of the Akali Dal in the Modi government.

Punjab: Harsimrat Kaur resigns in view of 2022 election? Congress, Akali Dal and AAP engaged in equating agriculture bill

Congress calls drama on Harsimrat’s resignation

On the other hand, Harsimrat’s resignation was told by the Congress as drama. Party general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that Haryana’s Deputy Chief Minister and Jananayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala should also at least resign from the Manohar Lal Khattar government. Surjewala had tweeted, ‘The Akali Dal should stand with truth moving beyond symbolic pretense. When the anti-farmer ordinance was passed in the cabinet, why did Harsimrat ji not protest? Why don’t you resign from Lok Sabha? Why does the Akali party not withdraw support from the Modi government? Pranchan not, favor the farmer.

Shock to Modi government, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur resigns in protest against agricultural bills

Surjewala also attacked Dushyant

Surjewala, referring to Dushyant Chautala, said, ‘Dushyant ji would have resigned from the post of younger CM by repeating the drama of Harsimrat’s resignation. The post is cute, why not the farmer? There is some secret, farmers will not forgive. JJP is a partner in the crime of snatching the farming and bread of the farmer as a hanger of the government.