In an interview with “RedeTV!” president says he intends to make meetings with congressmen at Palácio da Alvorada routine

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) declared that he will hold a meeting with Senate leaders next week, when he returns from his trip to Guyana. After the happy hour with the Chamber, the chief executive said that he intends to make meetings at Palácio da Alvorada routine. “I make a point of talking to everyone and I will continue talking. If I want someone to be good and generous to me, I have to show that I respect them.”, he said in an interview with “RedeTV!” on Tuesday (26.Feb.2024). The president also said that his relationship with the Chamber and the Senate “is the best possible”.