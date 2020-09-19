Highlights: Chemcon Specialty Chemicals IPO to open on September 21

The price range for this has been fixed from Rs 338 to Rs 340 per share.

The company raised Rs 95 crore from anchor investors before the IPO opens

new Delhi

The IPO of Chemcon Specialty Chemicals will open on 21 September. The company on Friday fixed the price range from Rs 338 to Rs 340 per share. The company said that under the IPO, new shares up to Rs 165 crore will be floated while 45 lakh shares of promoters will be put on sale offer. The company’s IPO will close on September 23.

The Vadodara-based company said the company would raise Rs 318 crore from it at the maximum issue price. It will be used to meet capital needs. The company manufactures special types of chemicals. She has been in business for a long time with companies such as Laurus Labs Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd and Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd. The company also exports to the US, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Japan, UAE, Serbia, Russia, Spain, Thailand and Malaysia. The company has appointed Intensive Fiscal Services and Ambit Capital as lead managers for the issue.

95 crores raised from anchor investors

Chemcon Specialty Chemicals raised Rs 95 crore from anchor investors on Friday. The company has decided to allocate 28,05,880 equity shares to 13 anchor investors at Rs 340 per share. The company told the stock exchanges that it got Rs 95.4 crore at this price. It was attended by anchor investors such as IDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, IIFL, HSBC Global, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance, Tata Mutual Fund and Abakkus Asset Managers LLC.