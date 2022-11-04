SSix days after the attack on the husband of top US politician Nancy Pelosi, the 82-year-old was released from the hospital, according to the Office of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives. Paul Pelosi remains under medical care and is going through a “long recovery process”.

Pelosi’s husband was attacked and seriously injured at the couple’s home in San Francisco last Friday night. He required surgery after the attack for a fractured skull and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.

The perpetrator was targeting the powerful Democrat Pelosi herself, but did not find her during the robbery. A few days before the US congressional elections, the attack increased fears of politically motivated violence in the US.