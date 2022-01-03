In a tweet on its Twitter account, the African Affairs Office said: “After the resignation of Prime Minister Hamdok, the Sudanese leaders must put aside differences, reach consensus, and ensure the continuation of civilian rule..”

He added, “The prime minister and the next Sudanese government must be appointed in line with the constitutional declaration to achieve the people’s goals of freedom, peace and justice.”.”

The State Department for African Affairs affirmed that the United States continues to stand by the Sudanese people in their push for democracy, calling for an end to violence against demonstrators..

Abdullah Hamdok had announced his resignation as prime minister, weeks after he was reinstated as part of a political agreement with the army, which he said could save the path of the transition towards democracy.

Hamdok, who was unable to form a government as protests continued against the decisions of the Sovereignty Council in October, said that a round-table dialogue was needed to reach a new agreement for a political transition to democracy in Sudan..

In his speech, Hamdok continued, “I have tried as much as I can to spare our country the danger of sliding into disaster… Despite what I have done to achieve the desired and necessary consensus to fulfill the security, peace, justice, and bloodshed that we promised the citizen, but that did not happen.“.

Hamdok concluded his speech by announcing his resignation from his position by saying: “I have decided to return to you your fidelity and announce to you my resignation from the position of Prime Minister, making way for another of the daughters or sons of this generous country, to complete the leadership of our country … and to cross it during the remainder of the transition to the state.” civic democracy“.