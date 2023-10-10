Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

Israeli soldiers search for suspects in a border town. © Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Secret services have come under sharp criticism for Hamas’ bloody surprise attack against Israel. Even an active colonel sees a “big mistake.”

Tel Aviv – For many, Mossad and Shin Bet – Israel’s foreign and domestic secret services – are actually among the best secret services in the world. However, despite all the means available, the Israeli secret services were unable to detect and prevent the surprise attack by the Palestinian Hamas militants last Saturday (October 7th) ahead of time. This is what they are now being accused of. There is a hail of criticism and incomprehension.

Hamas attack against Israel: “We didn’t expect a major attack”

After all, it is about a large-scale attack directly on Israeli territory with thousands of attackers, which has so far resulted in more than 900 deaths. The fact that the Israeli secret services did not become aware of such preparations by the Palestinians raises questions. Opposite the London-based publication Middle East Eye An anonymous colonel, who was actively involved in the Israeli military, explained how this could come about.

“The situation in Gaza was stable for a very long time, which is why we did not expect a major attack,” he told the publication. Because of this long-standing, relatively stable security situation, a major lack of discipline has developed among the military units on the border with Gaza, the colonel explained. The Israeli secret services actually received information about upcoming Hamas attacks.

However: The information on this was incorrectly or incorrectly evaluated. According to the unnamed colonel, it was thought that the Hamas militants would launch several, smaller attacks against Israel instead of a single major attack. Accordingly, it was assumed that Hamas would use its rockets, paramotors and kamikaze drones in separate attacks.

Hamas attacks Israel: Colonel calls for major ground operation in Gaza

Instead, contrary to Israel’s expectations, there was a major attack from Gaza. “Although I don’t like to call it a weakness, the secret service made a big mistake,” the colonel admitted Middle East Eye a. He could not give a “logical explanation” as to how Hamas managed to overrun Israeli settlements on such a massive scale.

The colonel also taunted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government: “Maybe you should ask the government, which constantly interferes in the military’s affairs.” The relationship between the government and the military in Israel has been tense for months. Now the Prime Minister must attack the Gaza Strip with all his might because he has no other choice.

The colonel supported the idea of ​​a ground operation against Gaza: “It will take 10 years to clean everything up. For that to happen, Gaza must not cause major problems. What we have to do for this is clear; a major ground and air operation. There is no other choice.”

Did a warning come from Egypt? Netanyahu denies “false reports”

Amid the debate over Israel’s intelligence failure, more information has come to light that adds more fuel to the fire. An anonymous Egyptian official told the news agency Associated Press, the government in Cairo warned Netanyahu that “something big” was coming. However, the Israeli government did not heed these warnings.

The Israeli government denied the claims in an official statement. According to Israeli media, the information does not reflect the truth. In a speech on Monday evening (October 9), Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasized that the claims were “false reports.” (bb)