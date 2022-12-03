The Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT) formally restored all its digital services and procedures, which had been suspended due to the hacking of the dependency’s servers that occurred on November 1.

Through a statement, the Secretariat reported that it will resume the services and procedures for the issuance and renewal of federal driver licenses, in charge of the General Directorate of Federal Motor Transport (DGAF), as well as authorizations, permits, programs and accreditations in the field of civil aeronautics granted by the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC).

The above was published in the Official Journal of the Federation (DOF) of this Friday, where it is explained that the procedures for issuing permits for federal motor transport, private transport and their auxiliary services are also resumed as of this day.

Likewise, the validity of the federal motor transport licenses, the training certificates of federal motor transport drivers, the circulation cards, as well as the plates, has been extended from October 24, 2022 to December 31. of 2022.

We recommend you read:

The holders of permits, licenses or capacity certificates may continue to exercise their powers as aeronautical technical personnel, even when their respective proof of aptitude or comprehensive psychophysical examination is expired, considering the legal effects of said documents as extended, as of December 24. October 2022 to December 31, 2022.