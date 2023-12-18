After Guan Yu Zhou another Chinese arrives in Maranello

Guan Yu Zhou, a driver who will still be competing in F1 at the wheel of Sauber in 2024, grew up in the Ferrari Driver Academy and then moved on to the Renault academy. Now another Chinese driver arrives in Maranello, Ye Yifei, who follows the opposite path to Zhou given that in the past he was part of the Renault youth program. Born in Xi'an, Ye, after the experience gained with single-seaters, has competed in the last three seasons with prototypes in various international endurance series. In 2023 the driver made his debut in the FIA ​​WEC, in top class on an LMDh prototype, participating in five world championship tests. The career of the driver born in 2000 includes three participations in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Ye's palmares includes four titles in different categories: the driver became champion in the French Formula 4 in 2016, winning 14 of the 23 races on the calendar, and in the Euroformula Open in 2020, thanks to 11 seasonal successes. Furthermore, in 2021, the first Chinese driver to be part of the official group of the Maranello company closed the year with two titles won, both at the wheel of LMP2 class prototypes, in the European Le Mans Series and in the Asian Le Mans Series: Yifei was the first driver to win both championships in the same year.

Ye Yifei's words

“When I learned that I would become an official Ferrari driver I was really very excited, for me this is a dream come true. The new sporting chapter that opens with the Prancing Horse is undoubtedly an achievement in my career.”

The words of Antonello Coletta, GT Ferrari activity manager

“It is a pleasure to welcome Yifei to Ferrari, a driver who, despite his young age, has managed to highlight himself as one of the fastest in the World Endurance Championship. Excellent results in endurance races stand out in Yifei's journey: starting from this base we are certain that we can build a positive path together within the Prancing Horse family”.