Of Christine Brown

Subvariant XBB.1.5 doubled in one week, the fastest growth since Omicron appeared. Symptoms remain unchanged but more contagious

All eyes are on China, but what worries the experts who have been studying the Covid pandemic for three years is above all a new subvariant that arrives from the United States, baptized Kraken, like the legendary sea monster with the features of a giant squid, cousin of the better known Gryphon. According to the data of Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC) in the United States, cases of Covid-19 have doubled in the last week and today over 40% of infections are due to Krakenwhich is officially called XBB.1.5: just a month ago the new subvariant was 4% while today, in the North-East of the country it represents 75% of cases. In New York alone Kraken increased by more than 140% in one month. Its spread is literally galloping and within weeks there was the fastest ever growth of a subvariant since Omicron 1. See also If the mother drinks alcohol (even if only occasionally), so does the fetus

We haven’t seen a variant take off at this speed for several months, he said Cnn Pavitra Roychoudhury, director of COVID-19 sequencing at the University of Washington School of Medicine’s laboratory of virology. The American Epidemiologist Eric-Feigl-Ding stressed on Twitter that the new variant is more immuno-evasive and more infectious than the previous ones. Also

Eric Topol

director of California’s Scripps Research Translational Institute pointed out that XBB.1.5 has acquired a critical double mutation that keeps its immune escape high and increases its infectivity. Tim Spectorprofessor of epidemic genetics at King’s College London suspects XBB.1.5 could be the new variant to watch out for in 2023.

According to the GISAID database, where scientists from around the world share coronavirus sequences to identify potentially dangerous mutations, XBB.1.5 was reportedly first detected in New York and Connecticut in late October. Kraken derives from a mutation of the first subvariant of Omicron XBB, known as Gryphon, a recombinant of variants BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75. Both are capable of evading antibodies acquired through vaccination or infection, however XBB.1.5 features an additional mutation that would make it more able to bind tightly to ACE2, the gateway that the virus uses to enter our cells, and this would explain its high contagiousness. Research on this subvariant (in Italy two sequences have so far been recorded according to the ISS report and so far it has been detected in 29 different countries) are still extremely limited. See also Easter, the nutritionist's recipes for a healthy and delicious menu

Many virologists and epidemiologists agree that XBB.1.5 has all the characteristics to lead a new potential wave of Covid-19However, according to the studies conducted so far on its cousin Gryphon, it does not appear that XBB.1.5, which is always a derivative of Omicron, does not cause more serious disease than other subvariants, especially in people who are vaccinated with an updated booster. The overall increase in hospitalizations that is being recorded in the United States does not appear to be higher in areas where Kraken is dominant.

The symptoms are still sore throat, cough, tiredness, widespread joint and muscle pain, with greater involvement of the upper airways. Neutralizing antibodies, induced by vaccinations and previous infections, but above all T lymphocytes which recognize more elements of the virus, protect against severe disease. However, in elderly and frail subjects these weapons are less effective and tend to decrease over time. Matthew Bassettidirector of Infectious Diseases at San Martino in Genoa peremptory: The message that the booster dose must be done, while in Italy we still have 70% of the target population who have not done the booster, neither the first nor the second. See also Covid and school, psychologist: "Increased acts of self-harm among the little ones'