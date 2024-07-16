Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 07/16/2024 – 7:00

Created in 2015, D4Sign was born focused on facilitating the contract signing process for companies, making these digitally signed documents available in the cloud and, as a bonus, reducing the accumulation of paper within the company.

Founded by Rafael Figueiredo and his brother Bruno Kawakami, the company also has Nahin Silva as a partner and CFO, and was born due to a demand from a friend of Rafael’s, who needed to resolve the paper consumption at the company he worked for. The businessman explains that the company’s differential, right from the beginning, was the concern with the legal value of documents and, to this end, invested in authentication points on the document, to prove that the person on the other side of the computer was really the one who needed to sign the contract.

Companies that were still wary of this process had to step on the gas when it came to digitizing documents during the pandemic in 2020, since many sectors were often operating remotely. Rafael says that the company grew by more than 400% in 2020.

“The pandemic completely changed the game. It was a difficult time for the world, but for our business it was great, because it dispelled companies’ mistrust of digital signatures. Everyone was at home, but documents still needed to be signed and companies started to show interest. This market really consolidated after the pandemic. Today, a digital signature service is a necessary tool, just like email,” said Rafael.

Data analysis is the next target

To differentiate itself in the market, the startup entered the artificial intelligence market and, more recently, data processing for corporate decision-making. Based on the tripod of digital signature, artificial intelligence and big data analysis, the company aims to grow 35% in 2024 and reach a revenue of R$45 million.

With over 30,000 customers and thousands of documents managed, the idea is to take advantage of the contracts that are already on the platform to concentrate more services. One of them is Analyzer, a tool that can summarize a document so that anyone can read it in a matter of minutes.

The second is a chatbot developed with generative AI in which it is possible to ‘ask questions’ to the document about a specific point of the contract. The main advantage of both products is the time saving for departments within companies.

“The chatbot summarizes documents and extracts the information you want. For example, if you agreed on a fine of 10% of the value and the contract says 30%, you can already see that there is something wrong and send it back,” he explained, stating that the technology does not replace a company’s legal department. Another product that the company offers is

The company’s next step is to launch its data analysis tool. The idea is to make documents within the D4Sign system easier for companies to make decisions.

“Our strategy will be to talk to our customers who are already in our base and explain to them the number of contracts that are already here and the amount of data they provide. Companies lose opportunities because of this,” he said.

To compete head-to-head with giants that already work with Business Intelligence, such as Microsoft, Rafael believes that price will be the differentiator to attract mainly small and medium-sized companies to the company’s solution. The plan with AI and Big Data will cost R$59.90 per month.

AI for micro and small businesses

So-called degenerative AIs are increasingly present in the vocabulary of investors and large companies. However, the scenario of these tools in micro and small companies still lacks information.

Sebrae does not have data on AI and data processing in small businesses, but some signs indicate that this investment is already happening in some sectors and may be positive.

“Big Data and AI processes are still not fully accessible to SMEs given the complexity of these issues and the need for specialized labor. For now, the use of free tools for data analysis and low-cost Generative AI tools are the main allies for SMEs to remain competitive in the current scenario,” explained Elzo Santos, Sebrae Analyst and coordinator of the AI ​​working group.

The sectors that have already been mapped by Sebrae and that are benefiting the most from Generative AI tools are: marketing agencies and gift production, printing, crafts/graphic arts, dubbing, translation, video production and editing.

The general scenario for Brazilian companies shows a more promising scenario. According to a survey by Gartners, which interviewed 1,400 executives from national companies, 45% report that they are in the testing phases of Generative Artificial Intelligence, and another 10% have already implemented the technology in their production processes.