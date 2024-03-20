He threw himself from the balcony of the resort where he was staying to follow the tennis champion

Only yesterday the news of the premature death of the famous woman's partner spread champion tennis player Aryna Sabalenka. After many questions and rumors on the web, the Miami police revealed the circumstances of her death.

Konstantin Koltsov, ice hockey player, took his own life at just 42 years old. The tennis champion's boyfriend Aryna SabalenkaYes is thrown into the void of his own free will. The man was in a resort, where he was staying to follow his partner around the world. She always did it, he had accompanied her to Australia for the Open, he had supported her after her victory and they had continued the long journey together.

The note issued by Miami police It's heartbreaking and has shocked the world of sport:

According to investigators, on Monday, March 18 at approximately 12:39 a.m., Bal Harbor Police and the Fire Department were dispatched to the St. Regis Bal Harbor Resort, 9703 Collins Avenue, in reference to a male who jumped from a balcony. The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and took over the investigation into the apparent suicide of Mr. Konstantin Koltsov. There are no other suspicions in this regard.

The investigators implied, through the note released, that the victim took her own life of her own free will, there is no evidence of a crime or incitement. It is not clear where the tennis champion was or how she received the news. It is certainly a pain that has torn her apart. The only certain thing is that next Friday will take the field as foreseen by the calendar and it is already certain that he will not hold press conferencesneither before nor after the tennis match.

Aryna Sabalenka has lost his father a few years agohe was also the same age as Konstantin and he was also an ice hockey player.

The first rumors spread after the news of the sudden death of her partner spoke of a pulmonary thromboembolism, which had damaged his vital organs. However, the police note refuted the news and led to others disturbing rumors about the tragedy. The motivation that led the 42-year-old to decide to take the extreme step is not known. The ice hockey player and the tennis champion had been dating since 2021. They had always shared their love on social media and Aryna had never missed an opportunity to thank him for the great support he gave her every day.

I hope that life will give us everything we have planned.

Words that now tear the heart. Immense nearness that Sabalenka is currently receiving from her numerous fans.

