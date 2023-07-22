Home page politics

Robert Wagner

Russia needs to fill in the gaps in its army. In a first region, women are now also deployed, even if only on the border with Ukraine.

Moscow – Russia learns in Ukraine war massive losses. That was part of the criticism of the army leadership expressed by Russian Major General Ivan Popov in an internal audio message in mid-July. The message was released to the public, and Popov, commander of the 58th Army stationed in southern Ukraine, was subsequently dismissed by the Kremlin. Some see in this tough crackdown by Russia on deserving generals already the first signs of dissolution of the army.

In his leaked speech, Popov lamented the “mass death” of Russian soldiers by Ukrainian artillery fire. Russia has not officially confirmed this, as it categorically does not report military casualties. However, there are many indications that Popov’s criticism is credible and that Russia has an enormous need for new fighters. Like the US magazine Newsweek reports, the Kremlin is now even stepping up its efforts to recruit women for military service in the Ukraine to win.

Russia: Women are trained to defend Ukraine border

On Thursday (July 20) the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that Russia Ukraine war has lost over 240,000 soldiers so far. Independent Russian media calculate that at least 47,000 Russian soldiers were killed. These gaps must Wladimir Putin fill up if Russia wins this war.

Reported the same day the Moscow Timesthat the authorities in the Belgorod region are focusing on recruiting women to defend the border with Ukraine. The region in south-west Russia has recently been the scene of frequent attacks against Russian territory, for which Moscow blames Ukraine, which Kiev denies.

Several channels of Russian state television recently broadcast images of an all-female combat unit in the western part of Belgorod. You point loudly The Moscow Times “Teachers and librarians” practicing how to use guns and give first aid to injured soldiers. At the same time, one of these fighters published an online recruitment ad aimed specifically at women.

The independent Russian news service amplification spoke to the local hairstylist. She said that new female recruits in Belgorod will take a course in basic military training and learn how to fly drones. “I can […] set a good example for the girls and show them that women also have their place here.” The ad has now been deleted without explanation.

Women in combat missions only “last resort”

Bringing up women for combat missions in the immediate war zone would be an unusual step by Russian standards. In the fall of 2022, the Kremlin declared it had no intention of recruiting women. A dumaMP called this step the “last resort”. To emphasize the small role of women in the Russian armed forces, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced in March 2023 that the Russian armed forces have a total of 39,000 women in their ranks. That number represents only a fraction of the 1.15 million active soldiers, he said.

A rare sight in Russia. A female soldier, seen here waiting for a wreath-laying ceremony on April 29, 2019 in Shchuchye. © IMAGO/Alexander Melnikov

The worldview behind this attitude was made clear at the time by Duma deputy Tatyana Butskaya, deputy chairwoman of the Duma committee on family, women and children. She told a Russian media outlet that she doesn’t believe women should be called up for service. “It has absolutely nothing to do with our history […] There is always a male warrior and a woman waiting for him and guarding the hearth,” she said. “By and large, war is not for women. And women would only be drafted as a last resort.”

Russia plans to recruit 400,000 male volunteers

Instead of conscripting women, tried of Russia apparently to fill its gaps with other, sometimes drastic, measures. On Tuesday (July 18), for example, the maximum age for military service was raised to 70 by law. According to the British Defense Ministry, Moscow is planning a “major military recruitment campaign” with a target of 400,000 volunteers. However, the ministry said Russia will not meet this target, adding that “regional authorities will try to meet their assigned recruitment targets by forcing men to report”. (rowa)