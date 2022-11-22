After successfully completing the work on God of War Ragnarokalso Eric Williams, the director of Sony Santa Monica responsible for the game in question, has proven to be an authority on the subject, so we look forward to knowing what his future projects will be: one of his wishes, however, appears rather unexpected, namely the fact of being able to create a new chapter of Castlevania.

Interviewed by Kinda Funny during an episode of Spoilercast, Eric Williams reported that he would like to work on a new Castlevania, in case Konami decides to entrust the license to someone, also asking for the support of the fans to “make it possible”, even if we don’t know how many possibilities there may be.

It’s unclear if the comment was serious, considering he later reported “I just got into a lot of trouble,” but the wish seems genuine: “You guys make it possible, because you have a large audience here. I don’t know what I’ll do next, but if someone gave me the Castlevania license, I’d love to be able to work on it,” said the director of God of War Ragnarok.

Even Castlevania, like many other Konami intellectual properties, has been standing still for years, considering that the last main chapter, or Castlevania: Lord of Shadow 2, is dated 2014.

Meanwhile, Castlevania Advance Collection with Game Boy Advance chapters and Castlevania Anniversary Collection with classic titles have been released.

Despite the great success of the Netflix series, Konami has not announced any major news on the gaming front, but also given what happened with Silent Hill and the recent announcements, it is not excluded that some news may emerge all together.