new Delhi: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, who has given the slogan of ‘Go Corona, Corona Go’, has now given a new slogan. Now he has given the slogan ‘No Corona, Corona No’. He has given this slogan for the new strain of Corona virus. Athawale said that he had earlier given the slogan of ‘Go Corona, Corona Go’ and now Corona is going. Now they give the slogan ‘No Corona, Corona No’ for the new strain of Corona virus.

What is Corona’s new strain?

Please tell that due to Corona’s new strain, new cases are increasing in Britain. In the past, two corona strains were found in Britain. A few days after the first corona strain was found in Britain, another strain was found there. Britain said that the second strain of Corona came from South Africa.

India immediately took a decision on a new corona strain being found in Britain and announced a ban on flights from there until 31 December. In addition, the Japanese government has announced a temporary ban on entry of all foreign nationals as a precautionary measure after Corona strains were found in Britain. The ban will apply to foreigners who are not from Japan.

Two more passengers returned from Britain were found corona positive in Delhi

Two more passengers have been found to be infected as part of a door-to-door campaign in Delhi to locate the Kovid-19 infected from among those who returned from a trip to Britain. The officials gave this information on Saturday. A senior Delhi government official said that between 25 November and 21 December, the RTPCR investigation of two persons who had returned to Delhi from Britain came negative.

“Both of them were later found to be infected during door-to-door investigation and have been admitted to a separate ward set up in the LNJP,” the official said. Now a genome test will be done on them so that it can be ascertained whether they are infected with a new type of Kovid-19, which has appeared in Britain.

With this, the number of persons found infected has increased to 21 from those who have returned from Britain. Of these, 11 persons were found infected at the airport while the remaining 10 were found infected during door-to-door investigation.

Gujarat: First dose of ‘covaxine’ given to more than 750 volunteers in Gujarat as part of third phase trial