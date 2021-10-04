After more than 5 hours of global crash this Monday (4), the WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook applications started to work again. However, services were still unstable and there was no official statement from Mark Zuckerberg’s group.

The Downdetector website registered complaints since 12:50 pm. The reason for the interruption remains unclear. However, internet security experts have pointed to a Domain Name System (DNS) issue as a possible culprit.

+ Mark Zuckerberg loses a fortune after social media blackout; see the numbers

ThousandEyes, Cisco’s Internet analytics division, said on Twitter that its tests indicate the outage is due to an ongoing DNS failure. DNS translates website names into IP addresses that can be read by a computer. It is often called an “Internet phone book”.

Companies sometimes lose Internet connectivity when they update their network settings, which may have created the problem. But in a company the size of Facebook, that shouldn’t happen.

Other services that are seen as an alternative to Facebook applications, such as Telegram, also faced instability with the mass migration of users. There were also complaints about TikTok, phone operators and even Twitter, which had a brief period of failure.

