The WhatsApp messaging app returned to work this Monday night (4). It was the last of the social networks to have its function normalized, after an interruption of Facebook services throughout the afternoon until early evening. Facebook and Instagram returned to operations around 6:30 pm, as well as Messenger, also for exchanging messages.

On social networks, Facebook has also taken a stand, stating that it is “sorry”: “To the huge community of people and companies around the world who depend on us: we’re sorry. We’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and we’re happy to report that they’re getting back online now. Thanks for putting up with this with us,” says the post.

To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we’re sorry. We’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now. Thank you for bearing with us. – Facebook) October 4, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook and the sixth richest man in the world, lost $5.9 billion of his fortune this Monday (4), also spoke out.

To have a dimension of how many people were affected by this Monday’s instability, whatsapp alone has 2 billion users. Facebook, the largest social network, has 2.8 billion people and companies subscribed. Instagram already has 1.3 billion registered on the app.

