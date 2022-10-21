from Chiara Daina

If the pelvic floor, the structure that supports the abdominal organs, including the uterus and bladder, weakens or loses elasticity, very annoying disorders can occur.

Pelvic floor for many women an unknown term, but the state of the muscular structure that internally encloses the pelvis is fundamental for the quality of life. In fact, this musculature performs three important functions: It supports the pelvic organs in the correct position, such as the bladder, uterus and rectum, and its contraction allows them to function properly as well as affecting sexual pleasure, explains the gynecologist Marco TorellaHead of the Pelvic Floor Center of the Vanvitelli University Hospital in Naples and Vice President of theItalian Association of Gynecological Urology.

Dysfunctions A woman usually becomes interested in this system in the presence of symptoms following childbirth. About 35% of women who have given birth in the first three months suffer from pelvic dysfunction, such as urinary or fecal incontinence, dyspareunia (pain during sexual intercourse, ed) and uterovaginal prolapse, that is, the isolated or simultaneous downward descent of the vagina, uterus, bladder and rectum stresses Torella. Within a year, these complications can resolve physiologically, however, creating discomfort, while in almost 2 out of 10 cases there is a need for a therapeutic path.

What happens Pregnancy and vaginal delivery put a strain on pelvic statics. During the expulsion phase, the gynecologist recalls, the muscle fibers stretch almost four times and one of the perineal muscles, the pubococcygeus, is injured. Although the trauma resolves over time, the muscle weakens. And it doesn't always repair itself. Furthermore, the increase in relaxin values ​​(a hormone produced during gestation, ed) promotes the destruction of collagen, the protein that gives elasticity to the connective tissue of which the endopelvic fascia is covered, and which supports the organs of this area. Because of this strengthening exercises of the pelvic muscles and ligaments are always indicated after the birth of a childeven in the absence of damage or in the case of a caesarean because the dilation of the uterus and the weight of the fetus leave their mark.

The signals More frequent urination, even at night, pain during intercourse, involuntary urinary leakagefeeling of bulkiness and swelling in the vagina: these are all symptoms related to pelvic dysfunction that can appear during pregnancy or immediately after delivery. Monia Marturanogynecologist who leads the pelvic floor surgery at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome.

Exercises They are recommended perineal massages (the perineum the outer part of the pelvic floor, ed) and contraction and decontraction exercises, to be performed every day for 10 minutes, which they are taught to future mothers in birth accompaniment courses for both curative and preventive purposesin order to elasticize the muscles avoiding lacerations or episiotomies (the surgical incision, ed) of the perineum to facilitate the passage of the fetus explains Cristina Panizzamidwife at the Policlinico di Padova and member of the central committee of the National Federation of Orders of the Midwife Profession.

After 40 days from the birth, the doctor can prescribe a rehabilitation program which usually includes ten half-hour sessions, and which are provided by the National Health Service by paying a ticket. The midwife uses the biofeedback or electrostimulation technique to help the woman recognize the pelvic muscles.

The risk factors They predispose to pelvic dysfunction obesity, cough and chronic constipation, jobs that require postponing urinary stimulation or lifting weights and some sports, such as gymnastics, running, tennis, volleyball, because they involve abdominal strains that put pressure on the pelvic floor, says Marturano. It is necessary to take care of these muscles at all stages of life, from a very young age. To these risk factors are added those of childbirth: episiotomy and macrosomia (fetus weighing over 4 kilos). Even estrogen deficiency in menopause it can worsen the condition of a poorly toned and weakened pelvic floor from multiple pregnancies. One in 2 women suffer from urinary incontinence after menopause versus 1 in 4 before her arrival, warns Susanna Poddaphysiatrist of the San Michele hospital in Cagliari and coordinator of the pelvic rehabilitation study group of the Italian Society of Physical and Rehabilitative Medicine.

Poor supply Women who have given birth would be entitled to a pelvic floor rehabilitation program. But the offer is scarce, it would take more dedicated staff comments Stefano Manodoro, gynecologist at the head of the pelvic rehabilitation unit of the Asst Santi Paolo e Carlo in Milan, where the screening of risk factors (perineal card) is proposed immediately after childbirth to select candidates for treatment. As toASL Roma 1. While atVanvitelli hospital in Naples all mothers are recalled after 40 days to begin group perineal re-education for those who are better off, individual for those with more severe damage. But only 10% adhere. All 'hospital of Fidenza screening is done in the third trimester and those at risk are contacted three months after delivery for re-evaluation, says the clinic manager Enrica Bertola. The team can involve obstetricians, physiatrists, physiotherapists, gynecologists, urologists and proctologists.